Giloy is safe to use: Ministry of Ayush

New Delhi : Ministry of Ayush has recently noticed safety concerns on use of Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) that were published in social media and in some scientific journals.

This advisory is being issued to confirm that Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) is safe to use but some similar looking plants like Tinospora crispa may be harmful. Guduchi is a popularly known herb, familiar as Giloy and is being used in therapeutics since long in AYUSH systems.

There are good number of studies published in peer reviewed indexed Journals to substantiate safety and efficacy of Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia). Its hepato-protective properties are also well established. Guduchi is known for its immense therapeutic applications and the practices are regulated in accordance with various applicable provisions.

It is observed that different species of Tinospora are available and only Tinospora cordifolia should be used in therapeutics, whereas similar looking species like Tinospora crispa may manifest adverse effects.

Below is the information about these plant species

Plant part

Tinospora cordifolia

Tinospora crispa

Stem

Green in colour

Not having small rounded projections

No milky secretion

Greenish grey in colour

Having small rounded projections

milky secretion

Leaves

heart shaped with

groovy notch at the base

heart shaped with no

groovy notch at the base

Petals

Six in number

Three in number

Drupes (Bunch of fruit)

Spherical or ball shaped

red in colour

Ellipsoid or rugby ball like shaped

Orange in colour

Photograph of the plant

tinospora cordifolia

IMG-20210929-WA0001

Thus, it is reiterated that Guduchi is a safe and effective Ayurveda medicine, however it is advisable to use it in consultation with a qualified, registered Ayush physician.

Ministry of Ayush has a well-established system of Pharmacovigilance (for reporting of suspected adverse drug reactions from Ayush medication), with its network spreading across all over India. If any suspected adverse event occurs after intake of Ayush medicine it may be reported to the nearby Pharmacovigilance centre through an Ayush physician. Further it is advised to take Ayush medicine and treatment under supervision and consultation of a registered Ayush physician only.