GIET University holds cultural extravaganza

Report by Badal Tah; Gunupur : Gandhi Institute of Engineering & Technology(GIET), a premiere educational institution of Odisha being situated in Gunupur of Rayagada district celebrated two days cultural fest-2022 in its campus with pomp and ceremony. Dr Satya Prakash Panda, President, Dr. Chandra Dhwaj Panda, Vice President have jointly inaugurated the Cultural Fest in the presence of Dr.Jagadish Panda, Director General, Dr.N.V.J.Rao, Registrar, Dr. Santosh Kumar Panda, Dean School of Agriculture, Dr AVNL Sharma, Dean Academics, faculty ,staff members and students. Different events like web war, photoshop, app development, coding completion, lan-gaming , Treasure Hunt, Tech Roadies, Robotics, E-mail writing, Quiz, Biz-war, Art Gallery, card making, Dance, songs, ramp show, cricket, football, swimming, table tennis, chess, Kho-Kho, long Jump, shot put and Weight lifting etc were organised and winners of those events were felicitated by the delegates with certificates and mementos. The centre of attraction was the food stall where students prepared different cuisines from different parts of India. The University students performed different cultural events like song and band. Dr Subhrajit Pradhan, Dean students affairs, Dr. Radha Krushna Padhy, Convenor, faculty and other staff members coordinated this event to make it a grand success.

