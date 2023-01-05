Ghaziabad-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay section (762 KM) becomes the longest fully automatic block signalling section of Indian Railways

New Delhi : In order to increase line capacity to run more trains on existing High Density Routes of Indian Railways, Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) is a cost effective solution. Indian Railways has been rolling out Automatic Block signalling on a mission mode. ABS has been commissioned on 268 Rkm during 2022-23. As on 31.12.2022, ABS has been provided on 3706 Route km over IR. With implementation of Automatic Signalling, increase in capacity will accrue resulting in more train services becoming possible.

Electronic Interlocking are being adopted on a large scale to derive benefits of digital technologies in train operation and to enhance safety. Electronic Interlocking systems have been provided at 347 stations during 2022-23. So far 2888 stations have been provided with Electronic Interlocking up to 31.12.2022 covering 45.5% of IR.

Recently, with the commissioning of Automatic signalling system in Sath Naraini- Rundhi- Faizullapur Station section of Prayagraj Division, 762 KM long Ghaziabad-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay section has been fully automated and has also become the longest automatic block signalling section of Indian Railways.