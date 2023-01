New Delhi : A Joint Search Operation was launched on interception of a suspicious boat off Barren Island by alert ICG Ship.

Besides, Ghatak Teams of Army with 5 reps of IR Bn arrested 7 foreign poachers swiftly in difficult terrain within 24 hours.

Initial Operation was followed up swiftly by helicopter insertion of more Ghatak Teams by slithering on unchartered Barren Island under armed helicopter & aeroplane overwatch. Intensive combing ops resulted in further inputs & seizures.