GeoMineTech’s Best CEO Corporate Mgt Innovation Award to PK Sinha, CMD, MCL

Sambalpur: Shri P.K. Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managaing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was presented with Best CEO Corporate Management Innovation Award 2020-21 by the GeoMineTech, Bhubaneswar.

Mr Sinha, an accomplished mining engineer, is the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) and also holds the additional charge of MCL.

Under his leadership, both the sister subsidiaries — MCL & NCL — have registered a positive growth in the current financial year. MCL has continually enhanced its despatch capacity to meet the increased demand of dry fuel and has registered a daily average supply during the current month over 5.21 lakh tonne. On Friday, MCL achieved a new high by supplying 5.56 lakh tonne coal, the highest ever coal despatch by any coal producing company in the country.

The award was presented by Prof. D.D. Mishra, Ex-Chairman, IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, during the Awards and Felicitation Ceremony at the GeoMineTech International Symposium held in Bhubaneswar.