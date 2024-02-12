Geological Survey of India to Host Workshop on “Offshore Exploration: Synergies and Opportunities” at Mangalore on 15th February 2024

New Delhi,12th February: The Marine and Coastal Survey Division (MCSD) of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is organising a workshop titled “Offshore Exploration: Synergies and Opportunities (OESO)” on 15th February 2024, in Mangalore. This workshop marks a significant collaborative effort towards advancing offshore exploration.

The OESO workshop aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among key stakeholders in the offshore domain, including governmental bodies, research institutions, academia, and industry players. Shri. V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India will grace the occasion as Chief Guest. The event will also be attended by Shri Janardan Prasad, Director General, GSI, senior functionaries of different Ministries, State Directorates of Mining & Geology, PSUs, representatives from private mining industry, Mining associations and other stakeholders.

At the forefront of discussions will be Amendments in the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 2002, the recent handover of 35 offshore blocks by GSI to Ministry of Mines for auction and the formulation of draft guidelines for the notification of private exploration agencies for offshore exploration. These crucial discussions aim to streamline and facilitate private sector participation in offshore exploration activities.

Moreover, the workshop agenda encompasses a wide array of topics, including an overview of GSI’s activities in the offshore, government initiatives in promoting exploration and exploitation, collaborative frameworks for data sharing, and sustainable practices for offshore mineral exploration. The workshop seeks to establish mechanisms for effective data sharing and collaboration among agencies involved in offshore exploration, fostering a conducive environment for joint research initiatives, information sharing, and technical expertise exchange to drive innovation and exploration in offshore mineral resources.

The workshop will feature presentations from leading experts covering topics ranging from data acquisition to environmental considerations, providing participants with valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities within the offshore exploration sector. With an extensive list of expected participants from ministries, research institutions, academia, and industry, the workshop promises to be a platform for fruitful discussions and contribute significantly to the sustainable development of mineral resources and environmental protection.