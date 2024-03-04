Geological Survey of India Celebrates 174th Foundation Day

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) celebrated its 174th Foundation Day on 4th March, 2024, in a grand manner across all its offices throughout the country. The event was marked with great fervor and enthusiasm. At the Central Headquarters, Kolkata, the celebration was inaugurated by Shri Janardan Prasad, Director General, GSI, who lit the traditional lamp to commence the Celebrations. The event was graced by numerous dignitaries including Dr. M. K. Mukhopadhyay, former Director General of GSI & Chief Guest of the occasion, Dr. Joydeep Guha, Additional Director General & Head of Department, CHQ, and other prominent working as well as retired officials from GSI.

Shri Janardan Prasad, DG, GSI, along with other dignitaries inaugurating the function by lighting the traditional lamp. Dr. M. K. Mukhopadhyay, former Director General, GSI and Chief Guest of the occasion inaugurating an exhibition of rocks, minerals, and fossils for the students of various colleges from Kolkata and its suburbs.

The celebrations commenced with the ceremonial garlanding of the portraits of Dr. Thomas Oldham, the founder of GSI, and Dr. M. S. Krishnan, the first Indian Head of GSI, as a mark of respect and homage to their contributions. This was followed by the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing rocks, minerals, and fossils, which was open to students from various colleges in Kolkata and its suburbs.

Shri Janardan Prasad, DG, GSI, paying homage by garlanding the portraits of Dr. Thomas Oldham, the founder of GSI. Students during the exhibition.

In his welcome address, Dr. Joydeep Guha, ADG & HoD, CHQ, emphasized on the pivotal role of GSI in the growth of mineral exploration and geoscientific knowledge in India since its inception.

On this occasion, Shri Janardan Prasad, DG, GSI, emphasized the organization’s illustrious 174-year history, its indispensable contribution to the nation’s mineral resource exploration, and its ongoing commitment of making the country self-reliant in mineral resources with the use of advance probing techniques, artificial intelligence & machine learning in mineral exploration and collaboration with national and international agencies to achieve the desired goals. He highlighted the phenomenal work being done by GSI in the field of geohazard management & early warning systems. He also thanked the employees, past and present, for their dedication and contributions to the growth and success of GSI over the years.

Shri Janardan Prasad, DG, GSI, addressing the august gathering on the auspicious occasion.

During the event, Dr. M. K. Mukhopadhyay, former Director General of GSI and the Chief Guest, shared insights from his extensive geological fieldwork in remote areas and interactions with policymakers. He emphasized the dichotomy of a geologist’s life, from remote fieldwork to high-profile meetings. He urged the GSI community to strive for excellence and encouraged policymakers to leverage GSI’s scientific expertise in addressing natural disasters.

During the event, the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Geoscience (Volume 77, Issue IV) was released, highlighting the latest research and developments in the field of geoscience. Additionally, a series of lectures and presentations were conducted by eminent geologists and experts, shedding light on various topics such as mineral prospectivity analysis using Machine Learning & emerging technologies in geoscience, and Challenge to be met for the minerals/ metals of the future. The celebration also included a cultural program and felicitation of the retired officials.