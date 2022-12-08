Geographic Indicator (GI) Registry, Chennai has asked GI applicants from Odisha to establish uniqueness of their products through comparative analysis. Nine Products from Rayagada (2), Dhenkanal, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Koraput, Gajapati & Mayurbhanj applied for GI tags.

Nine Products from Rayagada (Lanjia Saura painting & Kapdaganda Shawl),Dhenkanal (Magji), Kendrapada (Rasabali), Cuttack(Silver Filigree), Nayagarh (Kanteimundi brinjal), Koraput(Kalajeera rice), Gajapati (Date palm jaggery) & Mayurbhanj (Kai chutney) have applied for GI tag.