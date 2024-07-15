Geoclean solidifies its Leadership Position by revolutionising Sustainable Waste Management

Geoclean, the waste management arm of Ambuja Cements and ACC, co-processed more than 17 lakh tonnes of waste and conserved over 1 million tonnes of natural resources, contributing to a TSR of 8.5%.

Partnering with 20+ municipalities, Geoclean’s efforts have remediated over 10 legacy landfills resulting in reclaiming over 100 acres of land.

Geoclean is set to achieve 25% TSR by 2028.

Delhi : Ambuja Cements and ACC’s waste management arm, Geoclean, is revolutionising how municipalities and industries manage their waste by providing innovative and sustainable solutions. Utilising co-processing technology, Geoclean ensures complete recycling and recovery of resources inherent in waste, leaving zero residue for landfills and significantly reducing environmental impact. With seven pre-processing and 12 co-processing facilities across the country, Geoclean has played a key role in increasing the Thermal Substitution Rate (TSR) to 8.5% during FY’24.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group said, “Sustainable waste management is the need of the hour as our cities and industries are growing at a rapid rate. Willingness and capability to manage waste is a classic example of a forward-thinking, sustainable and responsible business. It integrates perfectly into our larger climate change mitigation and carbon footprint reduction goals. We are glad to be contributing towards the circular economy through Geoclean, and our endeavour is to continue on this path towards revolutionising waste management.”

An integral part of the Adani Group’s Cement Business, Geoclean collaborates with over 20 municipalities and several industries to deliver sustainable waste management solutions, effectively diverting waste from landfills. Leveraging technological expertise, a skilled workforce, and standardised systems, Geoclean offers customised, safe and reliable waste management solutions. This initiative addresses current environmental challenges and aligns with a vision for a sustainable future.

Managing waste can be costly and time-consuming, posing significant challenges. Geoclean assists its customers across diverse industrial sectors by offering comprehensive services including guidance, assessment, logistics support, pre-processing, and final waste treatment through co-processing. Geoclean also collaborates with municipalities to manage significant volumes of municipal solid waste sustainably. Geoclean’s efforts have remediated over 10 legacy landfills resulting in reclaiming over 100 acres of land.

Geoclean’s advanced waste handling and treatment facilities are key to advancing a closed-loop circular economy. During FY’24, Geoclean co-processed more than 17 lakh tonnes of waste and conserved over 1 million tonnes of natural resources. Geoclean’s new pre- and co-processing facility at Ambuja Marwar and co-processing facility at ACC Jamul are fully operational, boosting utilisation of waste-derived fuels at these locations, elevating TSR to 15%.

Geoclean further solidifies its position as a leader in sustainable waste management through its ambitious goal of achieving 25% TSR by 2028. Expanding in key markets to manage Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and provide Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) services, Geoclean will continue to offer innovative solutions across industrial, municipal and agricultural sectors.