Geoclean Launches Two New Innovative Facilities, Providing Impetus to Sustainable Waste Management

Ahmedabad : ACC and Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Group, launches two new innovative facilities, making a significant stride in sustainable waste management. The companies proudly announce the imminent operationalization of two ground breaking facilities: the Ambuja Marwar Pre-processing and Co-processing Facility and the ACC Jamul Co-processing Facility.

The Ambuja Marwar Pre-processing and Co-processing Facility is a game-changer with a capacity to convert 2,20,000 tons of waste into alternative fuels. This facility not only advances sustainable waste management in the region but also elevates the plant’s Thermal Substitution Rate (TSR) to an impressive 15%.

A key highlight of this endeavor is the collaboration with the Ambuja Marwar Farmer Producer Organization (FPO). The FPO will actively partner with the company to source and supply 50,000 tons of agro-waste, providing an alternative livelihood for local communities and co-processing it as an alternative fuel in the cement kiln.

Simultaneously, the ACC Jamul Co-processing Facility will facilitate the co-processing of an additional 1,20,000 tons of alternative fuel in the plant, further increasing the plant’s TSR to an impressive 10%. The process of co-processing waste in the cement kiln not only recovers energy but also recycles minerals inherent in waste, leading to the conservation of natural resources and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

Geoclean, an integral part of Adani Group’s Cement Business, leads the way in providing sustainable waste management solutions to municipal, agricultural, and industrial sectors. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Geoclean expertly co-processes waste from these sectors, leaving no residue behind and contributing to a regenerative circular economy.

With the integration of these new facilities, Geoclean will manage a total of 7 pre-processing units and 13 co-processing units with enhanced capacities. This strategic expansion aligns perfectly with their roadmap to achieve an impressive 25% TSR by the year 2027-28, solidifying their position as industry leaders in sustainable waste management.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “Sustainable waste management is a cornerstone of responsible business. We are not just building structures; we are shaping a sustainable future. These facilities underscore our unwavering commitment to responsible waste management and environmental stewardship. Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to set new industry benchmarks, working towards a world where progress and preservation go hand-in-hand.”

It is a significant leap forward in sustainable waste management with the introduction of these facilities. This exemplifies the resolute dedication to actively contribute to environmental betterment, reinforcing the mission to create a greener and more sustainable world for current and future generations.