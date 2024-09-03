Gensol Engineering and Matrix Gas & Renewables consortium emerges as lowest bidder for EPC of India’s First Biomass to Green Hydrogen project, valued at INR 164 Crore

Mumbai : Gensol Engineering Limited (BSE: 542851) (NSE: GENSOL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and electric mobility solutions, in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd., a fast growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator, announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for EPC for developing India’s first Bio-Hydrogen project for India’s leading power generation company. This landmark project, to be established by Gensol – Matrix consortium, will convert 25 tons of bio-waste into 1 ton of hydrogen per day. The project valued at INR 164 Crore, scheduled for completion within 18 months, marks a significant milestone on aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission for biomass to green hydrogen generation.

The company has strategically partnered with Westinghouse, USA who has patented technology and has commissioned multiple plants globally. The scope of work includes developing the establishment of a 25 Tons per day (TPD) Bio-waste processing and producing 1 TPD Green Hydrogen Infrastructure from Pre-Gasification Plasma Induced Radiant Energy-Based Gasification System (GH2-PREGS) technology.

Commenting on the development, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Ltd., said, “We are honored to emerge as the lowest bidder for EPC of India’s first biomass to green hydrogen project for India’s leading power generation company. Gensol and Matrix consortium highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence within the renewable energy sector, aligning towards India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and proliferating to unlock EPC turnkey solution provider. By converting bio-waste into hydrogen, we are addressing critical environmental challenges and making a significant contribution to the nation’s energy transition. We are committed to executing this project with the highest standards of quality and efficiency that defines Gensol.”

Chirag Kotecha, Whole-time director, Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd., added, “We are proud to be at the forefront of India’s energy transition with the development of the country’s first Biomass to Green Hydrogen project. This project represents a significant leap forward in the nation’s mission. Our team is dedicated to executing this project with the utmost precision and efficiency, ensuring that it serves as a model for future initiatives to create a holistic GH2 ecosystem, by embracing this innovative pathway model for the onset of the plasma waste-to-energy era.”

Gensol & Matrix are both companies promoted by common promoters and will continue to collaborate in the Green Hydrogen and its derivatives including Green Steel and Green Ammonia domain taking benefit of the skill sets of each entity.