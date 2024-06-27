Genome Sequencing Lab with cutting-edge Next Generation Sequencing facilities inaugurated at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps Lt Gen Daljit Singh inaugurated the new Genome Sequencing Lab at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on June 27, 2024. The new lab is equipped with cutting-edge Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facilities, featuring advanced “Nextseq 2000” and “Miniseq” analyzers.

The NGS technology has extensive applications across various healthcare domains, including inherited diseases, oncology, transplant medicine, and reproductive medicine. This advanced technology significantly enhances the capabilities of the AFMS by enabling precise diagnosis of rare genetic disorders, molecular prognostication of malignancies, and facilitating organ transplantation. After the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi, where the NGS facility was launched by DGAFMS earlier this year on 23 January 2024, this is the second such facility in the Armed Forces.

The event witnessed the presence of the Dean and Officiating Commandant of AFMC Pune, the Commandants of Command Hospital Southern Command, the Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences Pune and the Additional DGAFMS (Medical Research & Health), along with other senior officers from Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

The establishment of the Genome Sequencing Lab at AFMC Pune will not only serve the Armed Forces but also contribute to the broader medical community through ground breaking medical research and improved diagnostics. This facility will foster innovation in medical science, leading to better healthcare outcomes, which is a cornerstone of national development.