General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, Embarks on Strategic Visit to Japan

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), departed on a visit to Japan from 14th to 17th October 2024, marking a significant step in bolstering the defence cooperation between India and Japan.

On 14th October 2024, General Upendra Dwivedi will interact with Shri Sibi George, Indian Ambassador to Japan and would thereafter engage in discussion on India-Japan relations at the Embassy of India, Tokyo.

On 15th October 2024, the COAS will engage in dialogues with the senior military leadership of Japan at the MoD in Ichigaya. The meetings are planned with Gen Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff, Joint Self Defence Force; Gen Morishita Yasunori, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF); Mr Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition, Technology and Logistic Agency (ATLA). The discussions will be aimed at fostering stronger military cooperation between India and Japan. General Upendra Dwivedi will also pay homage at the Memorial at MoD, Ichigaya and will be given a Guard of Honour by the JGSDF. The itinerary also includes an interaction with senior hierarchy of JGSDF and a visit to the National Institute of Defence Studies.

On 16th October 2024, General Upendra Dwivedi, the COAS, accompanied by Gen MORISHITA Yasunori, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self Defence Force, will visit Fuji School, wherein he will engage in a conversation with Lt Gen Kodama Yasuyuki, Commanding Gen of Fuji School. The COAS will be given a briefing at the School and he will also witness an Equipment and Facility Display.

On 17th October 2024, the COAS will visit Hiroshima, wherein he will lay a wreath at Hiroshima Peace Park and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue at the Peace Park.

The visit by General Upendra Dwivedi aims at strengthening military cooperation between militaries of India and Japan besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.