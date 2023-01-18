National

General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Commission has prepared the Schedule for holding General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura after taking into consideration all relevant  aspects like climatic conditions, academic calendar, board examination, major festivals, prevailing law and order situation in these States, availability of Central Armed Police Forces, time needed  for movement, transportation and timely deployment of forces and in-depth assessment of other relevant ground realities.

The Commission, after considering all relevant aspects has decided to recommend to the Hon’ble Governor of the States of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to issue notifications for the General Election under the relevant provisions of the Representation  of the People Act, 1951.

 

Schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura

Poll Events Tripura

(All 60 Assembly Constituencies)
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

 

 21st January, 2023

(Saturday)
Last Date of making nominations

 

 30th January, 2023

(Monday)
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

 

 31st January, 2023

(Tuesday)
Last date for the withdrawal of

candidatures

 2nd February, 2023

(Thursday)
Date of Poll

 

 16th February, 2023

(Thursday)
Date of Counting

 

 2nd March, 2023

(Thursday)
Date before which election shall be completed 4th March, 2023

(Saturday)

 

Schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya and Nagaland

Poll Events Meghalaya and Nagaland

(All 60 Assembly Constituencies of both States)
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

 

 31st January, 2023

(Tuesday)
Last Date of making nominations

 

 7th February, 2023

(Tuesday)
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

 

 8th February, 2023

(Wednesday)
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures 10th February, 2023

(Friday)
Date of Poll

 

 27th February, 2023

(Monday)
Date of Counting

 

 2nd March, 2023

(Thursday)
Date before which election shall be completed 4th March, 2023

(Saturday)
