General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, 2023

New Delhi : The Commission has prepared the Schedule for holding General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura after taking into consideration all relevant aspects like climatic conditions, academic calendar, board examination, major festivals, prevailing law and order situation in these States, availability of Central Armed Police Forces, time needed for movement, transportation and timely deployment of forces and in-depth assessment of other relevant ground realities.

The Commission, after considering all relevant aspects has decided to recommend to the Hon’ble Governor of the States of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to issue notifications for the General Election under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura

Poll Events Tripura (All 60 Assembly Constituencies) Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 21st January, 2023 (Saturday) Last Date of making nominations 30th January, 2023 (Monday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 31st January, 2023 (Tuesday) Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures 2nd February, 2023 (Thursday) Date of Poll 16th February, 2023 (Thursday) Date of Counting 2nd March, 2023 (Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed 4th March, 2023 (Saturday)

Schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya and Nagaland