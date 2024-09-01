General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, 2024 – Change of Date of Poll in Haryana and Counting of Votes in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana

The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana vide Press Note No. ECI/PN/128/2024 dated 16th August, 2024 wherein the date of poll for J&K (Phase-3) and Haryana was fixed on 1st October, 2024 (Tuesday), date of Counting on 04.10.2024(Friday) and date of completion of election process on 06.10.2024 (Sunday).

Subsequently, representations have been received from National Political Parties, State Political Party and All India Bishnoi Mahasabha regarding mass movement of people of Bishnoi community of Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in centuries old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration. It may deny voting rights to large number of people and may lead to reduce voters’ participation in general election to legislative assembly of Haryana. The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to change the date of poll only for Haryana from 1st October, 2024 (Tuesday) to 5th October, 2024 (Saturday). The revise schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assembly of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir (Phase-3), 2024 is as follows:

Revised schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana