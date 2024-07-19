GeM’s e-Learning Training Courses now available in 12 Official Languages

Launched earlier this year, the new Government e Marketplace (GeM) Learning Management System is a pioneering government-driven solution that provides access to a multilingual interface and SCORM-compliant interactive e-Learning courses. GeM has introduced its interactive & multilingual LMS in six additional official languages making this user-friendly learning platform now accessible in total twelve official languages of India.

The e-Learning Training Courses are now available in twelve official languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to diverse user needs. The user-friendly interface provides improved user experience with dedicated libraries and a progress tracking dashboard.

The LMS offers Four-level Buyer Certification program to empower users with progressive learning and valuable certifications. Further, the learning platform lets Buyers and Sellers choose their learning path by topic or certification level, maximizing efficiency.

“With the emphasis on utilisation of GeM for procurement by all government agencies, it was imperative that proper avenues of learning be provided to stakeholders to help them understand the policies, functionalities and navigate the portal with ease. With this ideology, the interactive & multilingual LMS has been rolled out in 12 official languages,” highlighted CEO, GeM Shri Prashant Kumar Singh.

“The roll out of a multilingual learning tool ensures better comprehension of intricate public procurement processes, catalyzing GeM portal’s adoption among State/Local Government Buyers as well as last-mile sellers across India. Since its launch four months ago, the GeM LMS has witnessed a 32-fold increase in user registration with over 4,000 users enrolled in various courses. More than 600 Buyer certificates have also been issued in this period of time,” added Shri Singh.

Recognising the significance of training and capacity building for GeM users, the platform aligns with international learning and development standards. Simultaneously, it effectively caters to the diverse language demographics across all States and Union Territories.

Meticulously designed for Government Buyers, Sellers/Service Providers, and all GeM users, the all-new training courses are purposed to address the specific needs and skill levels of participants, allowing them to unravel and understand the GeM ecosystem at their own pace. GeM’s LMS platform sets a new benchmark for Government learning and capability building platforms. The interactive, multilingual courses ensure all users, regardless of location or language proficiency, can gain the skills needed to navigate GeM effectively.

By offering an engaging and multilingual learning experience, GeM is not only supporting its users but also fostering trust and encouraging wider adoption.