Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited (GEF India) donates Oil packets to Flood Victims in Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India) the makers of Freedom Oil, as a part of their CSR initiative in association with Seva Bharati donated Freedom Rice Bran Oil packets worth Rs. 10 Lakh for distribution in the flood affected districts in Telangana.

As a response to the recent floods in several parts of the Telangana region, Seva Bharathi, a non-profit organization that works in the areas of education, health, social equality, and empowerment of the underprivileged, initiated a campaign to supply all essential commodities to the flood-affected families in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal districts by touching every household, recording their urgent needs, and estimating the losses. GEF India joined the mission by contributing packets of Freedom Rice Bran Oil to help the families affected due to the floods.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, “We, at GEF India, firmly believe that ‘Food is a fundamental human right’ and hence strive to work towards fulfilling this responsibility towards the society. We partnered with Seva Bharati in the noble cause of providing food to people living in the flood-affected areas in the districts across Telangana. We are happy to contribute Freedom Rice Bran oil packets worth Rs. 10 Lakhs to help the affected families.”

GEF India since its inception, has strived and carried out programs and initiatives for the betterment of the community specially focused on Women and Children’s welfare. The company contributed to the construction of a school building for ZHPS, Habsiguda to provide better infrastructure to children, and supported the setting up of the Bharosa center at Warangal police station for women and children’s safety and welfare.