GeM Seller Samvad held in Panaji, Goa

New Delhi : “After registering on the GeM portal, our agency is getting tremendous response. My company deals with service. We provide manpower through GeM. Paperless system provides seamless work. After registering on GeM, my business has grown from 2 lakh 80 thousand to 2 crores”. Says Jyoti Rao Rerapalli of Jyoti Enterprises while sharing her experiences on GeM portal at GeM Seller Samvad held at Panaji, Goa today.

Ashish Ranjan of Nidhi Enterprises, dealing in the Defence sector also has a similar experience. He says, “We have registered on GeM portal in 2019. Benefits of GeM Portal are that we get pan India orders, this has benefited a lot to the business. Transparency increases when the number grows for bidding”.

Government e-Marketplace vendors from Goa shared their experiences at the GeM Seller Samvad held in Panaji today. The event provided an opportunity to the GeM sellers of the state to get acquainted with new GeM features and functionalities that further make it conducive for them to operate on the portal.

Since inception, GeM has facilitated over 1 crore transactions valued at over 3.02 lakh crore. From Goa, 9417 vendors have registered themselves on the platform, generating an order value of 231.05 Crore since the platform’s inception. Addressing the gathering, Additional Secretary (Finance), Government of Goa and State Nodal Officer for GeM, Vikas Gaunekar said there is a total transparency in the process. He stated that the platform has a very prompt payment system and the government is trying to give a bigger push. The secretary also took the opportunity to appeal to all GST registered traders in Goa to register on the GeM portal. GeM portal is a win-win situation for vendors as well as government, added Gaunekar.

Nishant Deengawal, Director – States and Union Territories (GeM) made a detailed presentation on GeM portal. Kenneth Alphonso, State Business Facilitator for GeM was also present at the media interaction, which was moderated by Gautam S Kumar, Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau.

About Government e Marketplace (GeM):

Government e Marketplace (GeM), the National Public Procurement Portal of the country is an end-to-end online Marketplace for the procurement of goods and services. It was launched on August 9, 2016, as part of the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for redefining public procurement. GeM has been able to bring about radical changes in the way procurement was done by Government buyers and public sector undertakings. GeM is contactless, paperless, and cashless and stands on three pillars: efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.

It is noteworthy that GeM has surpassed the milestone of INR 1 Lakh Crore of procurement value, in a single fiscal year in FY 21-22. Since its inception, GeM has facilitated over 1 Crore transactions valued at over INR 3.02 Lakh Crore. This has only been possible with the support of all stakeholders including buyers and sellers across the country.

The buyer base of GeM comprises all Central and State Government departments, cooperative societies and public sector undertakings. The heterogeneous nature of GeM’s seller base clearly reflects on the founding pillar of ‘inclusivity’. Starting from the big companies and conglomerates, the seller base includes women entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups and MSME sellers from all over the country. Moreover, special provisions have also been created on the GeM portal to ensure a seamless on-boarding experience for MSMEs and SHGs. It is worth mentioning that 62 thousand registered government buyers and 50.90 lakh sellers and service providers speak for the size and scale of GeM operations.

Since its inception, GeM has been steadily growing with new product and service categories being added constantly. Currently, there are about 300 service categories and over 10000+ product categories available on GeM. These categories feature around 44 lakhs catalogues of product and service offerings. Further, GeM is an evolving platform and relentlessly works towards adding new features and functionalities to the portal.