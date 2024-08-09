GeM Portal Surpasses ₹4 Lakh Crore GMV in FY 2023-24, Achieving 1000x Growth Since FY 2016-17

In Financial Year 2023-24, Govt eMarket place, GeM, has clocked a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of more than ₹4 lakh crore representing a growth of almost 1000 times as compared to the FY 2016-17.The cumulative GMV for Goods and Services on GeM since its inception is more than ₹9.82 lakh crore as on 30th July 2024.

In the Financial Year 2016-17 GeM had a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of ₹422 crore.

GeM registered more than 62 lakh transactions during FY 2023-24. This also represents a growth of almost 1000 times as compared to FY 2016-17. The cumulative transactions on GeM portal since inception has crossed 2.26 crore as on 30th July 2024.

More than 1.63 lakh women led MSEs have been registered on the GeM portal since inception. Women MSEs have fulfilled orders worth ₹ 35,138 crore since inception as on 30th July 2024.

More than twenty-five thousand Startups have been registered on the GeM portal since inception. Start-ups have fulfilled orders worth more than ₹27,319 crore in GMV since inception as on 30th July 2024

GeM SAHAYAK initiative

The objective of GeM SAHAYAK is to create a pool of certified and accredited trainers called SAHAYAKs in various modules relating to sellers and buyers on the GeM portal and offer end-to-end services on the GeM SAHAYAK platform to handhold both, sellers and buyers in facilitating their journey on the GeM portal.