Gauahar Khan Collaborates with Style Island for its Latest Campaign #WhatsInMyWardrobeChallenge

Mumbai: Style Island- a premium online clothing store & styling consultant service, onboarded actor-model-influencer and fashion icon Gauahar Khan to start a new social media trend to unveil its latest Fall Collection 2021 with an Instagram Reels video. In this collaboration video, she outlines her unique wardrobe makeover with a quick switch from boring whites to her new sassy Fall Collection. She also threw a social media challenge, #WhatsInMyWardrobeChallenge, for the netizens. The trend is being picked up by well-known micro-influencers who are helping the brand amplify the campaign’s message for all the trend-lovers and fashion mongers.

Link to the campaign video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVUYjPuoDys/

This new fall collection is inspired by the splendid Season of Fashion and comes in a wide variety of colors. The brand’s inhouse-designers and stylists create and curate nothing less than the best for their customers to marvel at. These apparel are made with high-quality fabric and pristine craftsmanship. The online fashion destination racks a multitude of outfits, ranging from evening wear, brunch wear, athleisure, and more.

Commenting on the collection launch, Malika Mehta, CEO, Style Island, says, “The Style Island’s Fall Collection 2021: October Edition is a mélange of goddess gowns, shimmery sequin accents, lacy numbers, and voluminous ruffles. We have added a little oomph to our athleisure line with luxurious fabrics like velvet, which will never let one have a dull fashion moment! It’s an absolute delight to see people express themselves through fashion— exploring new silhouettes, embracing their quirks, discovering their unique signature styles, but most of all choosing comfort over everything else. As the Style Island family expands, it gives me great pleasure to see women transforming their lives through our unique earning opportunity. I hope to see many more such transformations and success stories where Style Island can make an honest difference.”

About Style Island: Style Island offers premium quality clothes through various collections and also helps empower women by offering them business opportunities by helping them become style experts in the world of fashion.