Gateway to Pristine Beaches: IndiGo Unveils Mauritius as its 35th International Destination – Pioneers the First Direct Connection from Bengaluru

Direct flights between Bengaluru-Mauritius commence from November 19, 2024

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading airline, announces direct flights to Mauritius from Bengaluru, starting November 19, 2024. IndiGo will be the first airline to start operations on this route, through four weekly direct flights, enhancing connectivity between the two countries. Mauritius will be IndiGo’s 35th international and 123rd overall destination, demonstrating the airline’s dedication to enhancing connectivity for both leisure and business travellers.

This new route will establish a direct link between two dynamic economic hubs—Bengaluru, referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, and Mauritius, a gateway to East Africa. With the launch of the new destination, the airline will not only meet the growing demand for tourism but will also serve as a vital enabler of trade, investment, and business partnerships between India and East Africa. As a preferred destination for Indian investors, Mauritius offers a favourable business environment across key sectors such as healthcare, education, and tourism and acts as a hub for the African markets, while strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are delighted on the addition of yet another stunning beach destination, Mauritius, to our growing international network. With four flights a week from Bengaluru to Mauritius, this direct flight will shorten travel time, bringing added convenience to our passengers. With easy norms such as visa-on-arrival for Indian citizens, this new route opens exciting opportunities for leisure as well as business travellers. As we continue to expand our global footprint, our focus remains firmly on delivering on-time performance, affordability, and a hassle-free experience, ensuring IndiGo remains the preferred choice for travel.”

Mauritius, a captivating island in the Indian Ocean, offers an extraordinary blend of natural wonders and cultural richness. Known for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical landscapes, the island is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. Mauritius is shaped by diverse multicultural influences that create a unique and harmonious society. Key attractions include the historic Château de Labourdonnais, which reflects the island’s colonial heritage, and the vibrant Creole culture celebrated in local festivals and cuisine. It is not only a paradise for tourists but also a burgeoning economic hub. The island’s status as a financial center and its robust economic growth attracts business travellers and investors from around the world. Mauritius is renowned for its business-friendly environment, with incentives for foreign investment and a growing emphasis on technology and innovation. Mauritius offers a dynamic blend of economic opportunities and scenic beauty, making it a compelling destination for both business and leisure travellers.