Garmin India adds more excitement to International Women’s Day Launches the all-new smartwatch ‘Lily’ for today’s women

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s day, Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) launched an incredibly small, smart and modern smartwatch – ‘Lily’ with exceptional features designed by women, for women. This stylish smartwatch is the first of its kind from Garmin India starting from Rs. 20,990.

Inspired by classic, jewelry-like timepieces, Lily offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and newly launched pregnancy tracking feature sharing mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data.

Through the Garmin Connect™ app and compatible Garmin smartwatch1, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customizable reminders, receive exercise and nutrition tips and more. Further, users can also access stress tracking, body battery monitoring and can enjoy multiple sports activities.

Making it special for women, Lily is crafted with a 34mm watch case, unique T-bar lugs, and slender 14mm band along with six trendy and classic color options which enhances the overall feminine aesthetic. It also features a unique metallic patterned lens that reveals a bright liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use.

Celebrating the International Women’s day with the launch of Lily, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India said, “Women have evolved to an all-rounder in every walk of life and we at Garmin respect each one of them for their continuous efforts and hard work in making this society better. Making this year’s International Women’s day more thrilling for today’s women, we have introduced ‘Lily’- a smartwatch designed by women, for women. The watch is completely built and designed understanding the needs and requirements of the women with the best of technology and next-gen features. From style to health monitoring, Lily is a perfect partner on the wrist. We hope more and more female users benefit from our new smartwatch and helps them lead healthier lives for themselves as well as their families.”

Lily is available in two options- Classic & Sport. Each of the six (color) different Lily styles has its own lens design, carefully created to be subtle and textural.

· Lily (Classic) features an Italian leather band, stainless steel bezel and hardware, and comes in three timeless colorways – each with neutral tone-on-tone elements and soft contrasts between the band and metal hardware. The lens patterns for Classic were inspired by high-end fashion but made subtle for everyday wear.

· Lily (Sport) comes with a silicone band, aluminum bezel and hardware, and is available in three fresh, athleisure-inspired colorways. The Sport styles feature organic lens patterns that allude to nature, health and wellness.

Health and Wellness Features:

· Provides health awareness by monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox1, stress, hydration, advanced sleep and heart rate, 24/7 (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings)2.

· Body BatteryTM energy monitoring shows the body’s current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

· Women’s Health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and newly launched pregnancy tracking, giving mothers-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data. Through the Garmin Connect™ app and compatible Garmin smartwatch1, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customizable reminders, receive exercise and nutrition tips and more.

· Breathwork activity guides the user through a relaxing series of breaths and holds for focus and stress relief.

· Sports apps for yoga, Pilates, cardio, treadmill and more. Lily also connects to a compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track outdoor walks, runs and rides.

Smart Features on the go:

Smart notifications: Receive smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts when paired with a compatible smartphone. AndroidTM users can respond to texts.

Calendar view: See what the day holds right from the wrist with a convenient calendar widget when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Safety and tracking: Assistance feature sends real-time location to emergency contacts3. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s activity in real time, providing peace of mind during outdoor activities.

Sync with Garmin Connect: Health and fitness data lives in one place on the Garmin Connect app where users can go to connect, compete and share.

Lily is a capable smartwatch that leverages Garmin’s industry-leading health and fitness features for whole body wellness. The smartwatch provides all-day connection and convenience with a battery life of up to five days.