Berhampur: Ganjam reported 5 new COVID19 positive cases . Total cases in the district reached at 322.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 86 new #COVID19 confirmed cases taking the total count to 1189. The fresh cases belong to the following districts – Jajpur 46, Cuttack 11, Nayagarh 6, Ganjam 5, Balasore 3, Bhadrak 3, Keonjhar 3, Khordha 3, Puri 3, Bolangir 2, Sundergarh 1. 80 from quarantine centres & 1 from containment zone. Total number of 5014 #COVID19 samples were tested yesterday; cumulative: 113446 . Active cases now stand at 789, while 393 have been discharged and 7 have died so far.

Related

comments