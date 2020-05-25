Ganjam reported 4 new #COVID19 positive cases

Berhampur: Ganjam district reported 5 new COVID19 positive cases. Total cases in the district reached at 353.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 103 new COVID19 cases in last 24-hrs. Of the 103 new COVID19 cases detected today, Deogarh 22, Kendrapara 15, Jagatsinghpur 10, Malkangiri 9, Bhadrak 8, Bolangir 8, Gajapati 6, Koraput 6, Balasore 5, Khurda 5, Ganjam 4, Jajpur 1, Kandhamal 1, Dhenkanal 1, Mayurbhanj 1, Keonjhar 1.

Total tally 1438 . Active cases in the state at 881. Total 550 people Cured.

Death toll total 7 . A total of 3942 #COVID19 RT-PCR tests conducted in Odisha on Sunday. Cumulative samples tested till date: 127776.

