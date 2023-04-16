Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf killed by unknown assailants in Prayagraj; UP CM orders high-level enquiry

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, convicted in Umesh Pal kidnapping case were killed by unknown assailants in Prayagraj yesterday evening. They were shot near Kalvin Medical College when police were taking them for medical examination. All three assailants surrendered before the police after the murder. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed section 144 in Lucknow, Prayagraj and 73 other districts of the State.

AIR correspondent reports that security has been increased in Prayagraj and adjoining cities. Police across the State is in high alert mode. Police conducted flag marches in many cities to maintain law and order situation in State.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level enquiry into the murder of Former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. He ordered the setting up of a three-member Judicial Commission to investigate the matter. The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting at his residence after the incident in which Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, DGP of State RK Vishwakarma and Special DG, Prashant Kumar participated. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert and ensure peace and law and order in the State so that the public does not face any trouble. The Chief Minister has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. He said, strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours.