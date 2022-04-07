Gangavaram Port achieves record in Aluminium Ingots  

Visakhapatnam: Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country has achieved yet another record by the fastest loading of Aluminium Ingots. Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) is the deepest all-weather port in India with round the clock operations. The Port is having state of the art infrastructures facilities to manage various imports and export cargos having deep depth multi-purpose cargo berths. Port is having vast storage facilities including covered warehouses to manage various cargos and state of the art material handling systems. GPL is consistently performing well and creating newer records for cargo management.

The port team loaded highest ever quantity in a day of 6,559 MTs of Aluminium Ingots for vessel MV SEACON MANILA at Berth No 1. This has created a National Record by any port in India.

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments. Our cargo management efficiency is demonstrated by the record handling of Aluminium Ingots and other commodities. We at Gangavaram Port always strive to provide the best service to our customers. GPL provides significant cost savings to Indian importers through reduced ocean freight, highly efficient Operations, advanced material handling and evacuation systems, vast storage areas for all types of cargo, extensive ancillary facilities, and faster turnaround time and delivery”.– Spokesperson Gangavaram Port

M/s Vedanta Ltd (Shipper of Al. Ingot Cargo) has expressed their gratitude of this National record and has appreciated the port management, staff, workers and contractor M/s Synergy Shipping who helped in achieving this marvellous feet.

Gangavaram Port, with its deep draft berths and efficient operations has become the gateway port for a hinterland, spread over Eastern, Western, Southern and Central India. The port has the ability to handle larger vessels efficiently & has resulted in substantial savings to the Port users and the trade.