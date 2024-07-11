Ganesh Nagar Grid will be connected through an alternative underground feeder line from Ainthapalli for stable power supply to Sambalpur city

Burla, 10.07.2024: In order to make the power supply system of Sambalpur city more robust and reliable, TPWODL is laying an alternative new 33 KV underground feeder line of length 2.5 KMs from Ganesh Nagar Grid Substation to Ainthapali Power Substation. The alternative new 33 KV underground feeder line project has been kick started on yesterday (Dt. 09.07.2024).

The new feeder line will ensure uninterrupted power supply to approximately 25000 consumers of Khetrajpur, Modipada, GM College area, Budaraja, Remed, Baraipali, Bhalupali, SRIT including 9 major shopping malls, 15 banks, many residential areas, hotels and public water supply installations in Sambalpur town.

It is not out of place to mention that, at present Ainthapalli power sub-station gets power supply only from Ganeshnagar grid. The existing 33KV feeder, emanating from Ganesh Nagar GSS is heavily overloaded during summer and get tripped during peak demand. Therefore, to address this issue TPWODL has started laying a new alternative 33 kV underground line from Ganeshnagar GSS to Ainthapali PSS in Horizontal Directional Drilling method, which will shift load from the existing feeder line and improve power supply reliability of Sambalpur city.

On this Occasions, CEO of TPWODL, Mr. Parveen Verma, stated that, this is as per our plan to strengthen the distribution infrastructure and as a part of our commitment to provide stable & reliable power supply to consumers. We at TPWODL strategically plan and execute the work to meet the expectation of our consumers in days to come. This project will cost the company Rs. 3 Cr and we are happy to invest in distribution infra. It is estimated that the underground feeder line work will get completed by November this year and we should be able to improve our consumer experience on our services.