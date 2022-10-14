Gandhian spirit of ‘Swavlamban’ is the guiding force behind ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ – Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today described the Gandhian spirit of ‘Swavlamban’ (self-reliance) as the guiding force behind ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ and noted that wholesome results of this approach are visible in all sectors ranging from manufacturing to defence and space exploration.

The Vice President who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat, today visited Sabarmati Ashram and said that the very look at Charkha there was a reminder of the message of the Father of the Nation, who had termed self-reliance as ‘key to all freedoms.’

Describing his visit to Sabarmati Ashram as “inspirational and motivational,” Shri Dhankhar remarked in the visitors book –

“Blessed to be at Sabarmati Ashram- the sacred shrine of Gandhian thought and way of life.

From this hallowed place Gandhiji began the Salt Satyagraha and illuminated the world with the power of TRUTH and NON VIOLENCE.

Sublimity is the hallmark of the ashram preserving the treasure of Gandhiji’s legacy in a pristine form.

A visit to the ashram is like a national pilgrimage that will inspire and motivate to be ever in service of humanity.”

Thereafter, the Vice President attended an event on ‘Excellence in Higher Education’ organised by the Government of Gujarat at National Law University, Gandhinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dhankhar described his maiden visit to the state as an unforgettable experience and thanked the people of Gujarat for the warm hospitality and affection.

The Vice President praised the state for taking resolute steps in implementation of National Education Policy – 2020. Terming the New Policy as “a game changer”, he said that it is a well thought out policy that meets our requirements and hoped that all states will implement NEP-2020 in the right spirit.

Referring to India in general and Gujarat in particular as the land of opportunities and a favourite destination for investments, he said that the state is a role model for development. “You are now well positioned because of technological development to be part of the global legal system,” he told the law students present on the occasion.

Noting that Indian genius has a footprint in every sphere in the world, Shri Dhankhar said that investment in education improves the present and geometrically improves the future. “It is the education that alone makes the difference. If we have excellence in higher education, there will be innovation, there will be creativity and research,” he added.

The Vice President said that some countries and people are not able to digest India’s growth but “the world knows the rise of India is unstoppable.”

Recalling his visit to the Statue of Unity a day before, the Vice President called it “a marvel unrivalled in the world” and further added that “this marvellous creation and the entire ecosystem there made me feel very proud as a Bharatiya.”

During this event, Shri Dhankhar felicitated various startups and entrepreneurs in the field of legal and environmental domain and also virtually launched the Center of Excellence in Drone Technology at Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM). The Vice President alongwith the Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat, also virtually dedicated & laid the foundation stone of various educational projects in the state.

Shri Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Jitubhai Vaghani, Education Minister of Gujarat, Prof. (Dr.) S. Shanthakumar, Director, Gujarat National Law University, Gujarat and other dignitaries attended the event.