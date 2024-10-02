Dhamra : Gandhi Jayanti & Shastri Jayanti was celebrated in Adani DAV Public School. Mr. Dev Narayan Mishra, a renowned educationist joined as the Chief Guest of this grand Celebration and offered floral tributes to Gandhiji and Shastriji. The students of the school recited psalms on Gandhiji. On This day, a marathon race was organized by the school. The Chief Guest felicitated contestants of various categories. Shubhashree Mandal, a student of Class-VIII and Shoham Sundar Giri, a student of Class-X gave speeches on the dedication Of both demagogues. A fancy dress competition was held among the students to Create patriotic feeling in them. Ms Shwetaprajnna Nayak delivered her speech On the significance of the day. A skit on ‘Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskaar Swachhata’ was performed by the students. Then a hand washing activity was Done to create awareness about cleanliness drive. The Chief Guest explained that Strong will-power and determination is essential for the development of the School and the country as well. Moreover, he advised all students to follow the Gandhiji’s visual metaphor of the ‘Three Monkeys’ that not to see evils, not to Listen evils and not to speak evils. The Principal, Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi gave a Clarion call to all students that the creation of Self-Esteem with hard work and Dedication can create a good human being. At last, Mrs. Sarojini Tripathy offered the vote of thanks.