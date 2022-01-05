Gandhi Institute For Technology in Excellent Band in Atal Ranking Of Institutions On Innovation Achievements – 2021

Bhubaneswar: Gandhi Institute For Technology, Bhubaneswar received place in Excellent Band in ATAL Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) for the academic year 2021-22 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India declared on 29th December 2021. The Gandhi Institute For Technology received this meritorious rank on the basis of innovation in research projects undertaken by the institute recently. Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) is an initiative of Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt. of India to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties. Director of Gandhi Institute For Technology, Dr. Patitapaban Panda envisaged that the institute encourages innovation and entrepreneurship development in the area of science, technology, agriculture and management along with teaching UG and PG programmes. Principal Dr. Ch.V.S. Parameswara Rao said that emphasis on the tie up in between the academia and industry, and society by the institution has reared and facilitated innovation and entrepreneurship development by engagement of the faculty members and students. Currently, the college has signed MoU with a number of prestigious institutions and organizations and is running successfully the research and development projects funded by Govt. of Odisha and Govt. of India. The Institute has come up as a research and teaching institution of par excellence with its commitment towards the overall development of the society.

