Galaxy A series’ Fun Mode Hits Landmark of 2.5 Billion Usage

New Delhi : Samsung Electronics today revealed that Fun Mode,1 a feature which integrates Snapchat’s AR Lenses2 into the proprietary camera app of the Galaxy A series,3 has been used over 2.5 billion times4 since it first launched in 2021.

With Fun Mode, Galaxy A series users can take pictures and videos from the proprietary camera app, applying playful, quirky lenses to create any moment into a fun and unique content to share with your friends or upload on to your social media.

Fun Mode is a result of Samsung and Snap’s vision to use the latest technology to provide enjoyable camera experiences. Fun Mode is powered by Snap’s Camera Kit, allowing businesses and developers to bring the power of Snap’s augmented reality into their own applications. Now, Fun Mode has also expanded to Galaxy F and M series devices.5

“Galaxy users are constantly seeking new ways to express their creativity,” says Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of Experience Planning Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is constantly innovating to empower users to do more of what they love. That is why we continue to grow our partnership with Snap, one of the biggest and most creative augmented reality platforms, so we can explore further improvements and bring one of the best camera experiences to more users.”

Samsung and Snap have been working to offer users around the world more engaging and localized experiences. In 2021, they launched region-specific AR Lenses in India, and since then have expanded to other countries including Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines and Mexico.

“Lenses are the way over 250 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality every day, and we’re thrilled that these experiences delight and resonate with Samsung Galaxy’s community,” says Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap. “Integrating the Camera Kit into Samsung Galaxy’s proprietary camera is an opportunity to collaborate on compelling, local AR experiences and bring them to Galaxy users around the world.”

In addition to the Galaxy A series, Samsung has also brought its camera capabilities to the Snapchat app on Galaxy flagship devices,6 enabling users to enjoy better resolution, alongside innovative features like super night and smooth zoom, so they can snap impressive, high-quality content.

1 Fun Mode availability may vary depending on device and region.

2 Snapchat is a trademark of Snap Inc. Availability of Snapchat AR Lenses may vary by device and region.

3 Available on select Galaxy A series models.

4 Source : Snap Inc. internal data (March 15, 2021 – August 22, 2022)

5 Available on select Galaxy M and F series models.

6 Available on select Galaxy S, Note and Z series models.