Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Highlights Tourism’s Role in India’s Economic Growth

The 7th edition of the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE 2024) was inaugurated today at the India Expo Centre & Mart by Union Minister for Tourism & Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In his keynote address, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that it is a matter of pride for us to be part of IHE 2024 which is being successfully organized for the seventh time and has played a significant role in advancing India’s hospitality industry over the past six years. IHE not only supports the Indian hospitality sector but also highlights its potential on the global stage. It is more than just an exhibition, it is the epicenter of the hospitality industry, bringing together professionals and associates from the sector to network, exchange ideas, share knowledge, and achieve international success.

Shri Shekhawat further said that tourism has the potential to contribute to India’s achievement of being the third-largest economy. India has all the resources to present a world-class tourism sector. Tourism is the largest employment generator after the agriculture sector. We are witnessing diversity and new business opportunities in this sector, and this is the perfect platform to learn about them. India can be established as a perennial station and MICE can play a vital role in this direction. The progress and development in this field are crucial, and everyone involved plays a significant role, especially in bridging the gaps.

Further Shri Shekhawat said, “Our Government is committed to excelling the tourism and hospitality. World Heritage Committee meeting was organised in just 40 days after making the Govt. recently which was attended by the representatives of 170 countries. India is now coming up as a centre of attraction.” Moreover, he lauds IHE leadership’s efforts to make all possible efforts to make the hospitality industry thrive exponentially.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Ambassador of Myanmar, H E Moe Kyaw Aung; Chief Trade Counsellor of the Embassy of Vietnam, Mr. Bui Trung Thuong; Shri Premal Mehta Director Aakar Exhibition and Resident Commissioner, Government of Himachal Pradesh Ms. Meera Mohanty, Mr Bharat Sawnami Director, Tops India, Ms. Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, Nurnberg Messe; Chairman of India Expo Centre & Mart, Shri Rakesh Kumar and Show President of IHE, Shri Hari Dadoo along with prominent figures from the hospitality industry.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Expo Centre & Mart said, we have collaborated with Vietnam as a Partner Country, thanks to the support of Mr. Bui Trung Thuong, Trade Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam.

Vietnamese exhibitors will showcase their products, and Vietnamese chefs will organize masterclasses on their native cuisines. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has been inducted as the ‘Focus State,’ allowing us to showcase its potential as an exhibitor during the event.

IHE 2024 continues its legacy as India’s premier hospitality expo, scheduled from August 3 to 6, 2024. With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 20,000 B2B buyers, including luxury hotels, resorts, homestays, restaurants, cloud kitchens, and the F&B sector, IHE 2024 is set to establish new benchmarks in the industry. This year, the expo is co-located with major events like Catering Asia, Tent Décor Asia, BIOFACH and AYURYOG EXPO, providing a comprehensive platform for the hospitality sector.

There is a vast display of products and services in the different categories that include, HoReCa, Operating Supplies & Equipment, Hospitality Technology, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping & Janitorial, Maintenance & Engineering, Furniture, Fixtures, and Facilities Management

The four-day Hospitality Sourcing Gala also features some exciting culinary competitions, including Pastry Queen India Competition, Master Bakers Challenge India 2024, India Pizza League Championship.