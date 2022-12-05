Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parameswaran Iyer to inaugurate 6th FICCI-ISC Sanitation Awards & Conference

New Delhi : The 6th FICCI-ISC Sanitation Awards Ceremony and India Sanitation Conclave is scheduled to be held on 7th & 8th December 2022, on the theme – ‘WASH in the future’. The Conclave will recognize and celebrate organizations, leaders, and rising stars who are driving the growth in the sanitation sector for achieving a cleaner, healthier, safer and gender-sensitive India.

Mr Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Govt of India is expected to deliver the inaugural address. Mr Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt of India is likely to deliver the keynote address.

Ms Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti will address the session on ‘Sustainable model for developing India’s Rural Sanitation Infrastructure with participation from the private sector’.

Mr Parameswaran Iyer, CEO, NITI Aayog will release the Compendium Business of Change: Models of Success in Solid Waste Management in Urban and Rural India: Success around Multistakeholderism to Gain Efficiency, Expertise, and Technology (part I); and Models of Success in “Greywater Management in Urban and Rural India: Success around Technology, Approaches, Sustainability, and Impact (part II).

The winners of the sixth edition of the ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards and those of the Rashid Kidwai Innovation in Sanitation (RAKIS) Awards (maiden edition) for WASH Start-ups will be felicitated during the Conclave.

Mr Manoj Joshi, Secretary in Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs will deliberate on ‘Understanding Sanitation Workers’ Safety Landscape in India – Policies, Challenges, and Role of the Government and Private Sector.’

Mr Satya S. Tripathi, Secretary General Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet and Chancellor, KISS will be the special speaker at the session on Creating the supply chain of Plastic Waste.

FICCI-ISC Sanitation Awards Ceremony and India Sanitation Conclave this year will feature several senior functionaries from leading government organizations, such as Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, NITI Aayog, H&UD, Govt. of Odisha, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and presence of corporates like Reckitt Benckiser, HSBC India, HUL, JSW, Nayara Energy, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Godrej, EY and others.

The event will be divided into multiple insightful plenaries in which distinguished experts will share their experience on the current situation of WASH programming in India, best practices covering the entire value chain of WASH, and opportunities to be pursued by policymakers and sector practitioners, policy analysis, and the expected outcomes and impact of the programme relevant to the current context of the Swachh Bharat Mission.