New Delhi: Gairsain town in Chamoli district of #Uttarakhand was officially declared as the new summer capital of the hilly state. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her nod to state govt’s move declaring Gairsain or Bhararisen as the new summer capital of state.

Gairsain, a tehsil in Chamoli district, is located nearly 270-km from existing temporary capital of Dehradun.

