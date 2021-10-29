GAIL registers highest ever Half Yearly Turnover, PBT and PAT

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited registered its highest ever Half Yearly Turnover and profit in H1 FY 22, clocking a turnover of Rs. 38,829 crore as against Rs. 25,671 crore in the last fiscal, an increase of 51%. The Profit before Tax increased by 201% to Rs. 5,736 crore vis a vis Rs. 1,907 crore in H1 of previous year. Profit after Tax also jumped by 194% to Rs. 4,393 crore for the half year as against Rs. 1,495 crore in H1 FY 21.

On quarterly basis, Turnover increased by 24% to Rs. 21,477 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs. 17,352 crore in Q1 FY22. PBT registered a growth of 79% and stood at Rs. 3,682 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs. 2,054 crore in Q1 FY22. PAT increased by 87% to Rs. 2,863 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs. 1,530 crore in Q1 FY22.

During the quarter, the physical performance improved across all segments. Natural Gas Transmission increased to 114.32 MMSCMD in Q2 FY22 as against 107.66 MMSCMD in Q1FY22, up by 6%. Natural Gas Marketing increased to 97.72 MMSCMD during the quarter as against 95.95 MMSCMD in Q1 FY22, up by 2%. Petrochemical production sales was at 221 TMT in the quarter as against 138 TMT in Q1 FY 22, clocking an increase of 60%.

On a consolidated basis, Turnover in Q2 FY22 was Rs. 21,739 Crore in comparison to Rs. 17,551 crore in Q1 of FY22, up by 24 %. The PBT in Q2 FY22 was Rs. 3,728 crore vs. Rs. 2,540 crore in Q1 FY22, up by 47 %. The PAT in Q2 FY22 is Rs. 2,883 crore vs. Rs. 2,138 crore in Q1 FY22, up by 35%.

Mr. Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL informed that during the H1 FY22, GAIL has incurred a Capex of Rs. 3,180 crore mainly on Pipelines, Equity and Petrochemicals etc. He stated that performance of all segments of the company have improved significantly during the quarter and further added that a sustainable future performance is expected.