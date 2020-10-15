Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 16 NH projects in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1411 kms worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. The event will be presided by the Chief Minister Shri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the presence of Union MoSs Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Shri G Kishan Reddy, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

Projects for Inauguration

Sr.

No.

 Name of the Project Length

(Km)

 Sanctioned Cost

(Rs in Cr)

 Status
(A) Projects through NHAI      
1 4-laning of Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool Section of NH 40 188.75 2075 Project completed on 28.07.2019
2 4-laning of Vijayawada – Machilipatnam Section of NH-65including Benz Circle Flyover on NH 16 64.611 1470 Project completed on 13.11.2019
3 4-laning of Nalagampalli to AP/Karnataka Border Section of NH 4 47.687 1100 Project completed on 31.07.2019
4 6-laning of Ranasthalam–Anandapuram section of NH-16 47.00 1470 Project substantially completed.
  Sub Total 348 6115  
(B) Projects through R&B      
5 Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Eepurpalem- Ongole Section from km195+00 to 254+500 of NH-214A(NH216) to two lane with paved shoulders. 57.87 574.19 Project completed on 28.07.2019
6 Rehabilitation and Upgradation of new NH-544DD (Old SH-30) from design Chainage Km 0.000 to 56.000 (Ex. Km 0.460 to Ex. Km 58.344) of Ananthapuramu–Kalyandurg section to two lane with paved shoulders. 56.00 294.12 Project completed on 17.10.2019
7 Rehabilitation and Upgradation  of NH67 from km 424.650 to 487.693  of Gooty- Tadipatri section to two lane with paved shoulders 63.013 378.24 Project completed on 19.01.2020
8 Construction of 4-Lane ROB and its approaches in lien of existing level crossing No.18A/SPL class @ Km 7.800 of NH 18. 1.34 66.08 Project completed on 31.08.2019
9 Four laning of 5.122 km of NH9( New NH 65) from km 269.900( Design ch0.0 ) to km 275/622( Design Ch 5.122) i.e, connecting NH9(1.40km) with NH5(3.60km) including 6 lane elevated KanakadurgaFlyoverfromBhavanipuram to KanakaghudhammaVardhi Junction in Vijayawada City limits 5.3 501.00 Likely to be completed by 31.08. 2020
10 Construction of 4-Lane ROB and its approaches in lien of existing level crossing No.23/SPL class @ Km 3.600 of NH 18 1.125 78.59 Recently completed
  Sub Total 185 1892  
  Total 533 8007  
  Grand Total 1411 15592  

 

Projects for Foundation Laying

Sr.

No.

 Name of the Project Length

(Km)

 Sanctioned Cost

(Rs in Cr)

 Status
(A) Projects through NHAI      
1 6-lane bypass from Km 0.000 (ChinnaAvutupalli) to Km 30.000 (Gollapudi) as a part of Vijayawada Bypass Section of NH-16 (Pkg-III) 30.00 1225 Project awarded and agreement signed. Appointed Date being fixed.
2 6-lane bypass from Km 30.000 (Gollapudi) to Km 47.880 (Chinnakakani) including Major Bridge across river Krishna as a part of Vijayawada Bypass Section of NH-16 (Pkg-IV) 17.88 1600 Project awarded and agreement signed. Appointed Date being fixed.
3 6 laning of Renigunta- Naidupeta section of NH-71 57.05 2225 Project sanctioned. Bids finalised. LOA under issue.
4 Construction of 3-lane flyover from Jyothi Mahal Junction to Ramesh Hospital Junction on the west side of the Median Between Main Carriageway and Service Road on NH-16 crossing Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction & Ramesh Hospital Junction. 2.47 100 Project sanctioned. Bids received and under evaluation.
  Sub Total 107 5150  
(B) Projects through R&B Department      
5 Construction of 2-Lane ROB and subway in lieu of LC no. 88 at Railway km 136/5-6 between Kurbalakota & Madanapalli Section on Dharmavaram – Pakala Section at km 56/100 of NH-340 1.40 36.24 Work recently started
6 Construction of 2L RoB in lieu of LC no. 104 E-SPL at Km. 97/06-07 between Cherukuwada and Undi Station of Gudivada – Bhimavaram Section at Km. 170/400 of NH 165 1.35 90.99 Project sanctioned and awarded. Appointed Date being fixed.
7 Construction of 4L RoB in lieu of LC no. 93 at Km. 84/4-5 between Akiveedu – Pallevada Station on Gudivada – Dharmavaram Section at Km. 183.700 of NH 165 1.68 87.74 Project sanctioned and awarded. Appointed Date being fixed.
8 Construction of Bypass to Salur town from Km 486/831 to Km 491/420 of Raipur – Vishakhapatnam section of NH-26 on EPC mode 5.92 70.81 Project sanctioned and awarded. Appointed Date being fixed.
9 Rehabilitation and Strengthening of NH 516 D from Km 0.000 to 20.000 Devarapalli – Jeelugumilli road on NH 516D 20.00 95.51 Work recently started
10 Rehabilitation and upgradation from two to four lane from Km 0 to 5/4 of Anantapur-Guntur road of NH 544D 5.40 96.63 Work recently started
11 Construction of 4-Lane Fly-Over at Km 742/600 at Muthukur Road Junction) in Nellore District of NH 67 0.81 41.88 LOA issued on 16-06-2020. Appointed date being fixed
12 Construction of two lane with paved shoulder Kadari bypass from km 0/0 to 11/078 and km 0/0 to 1/500 of NH 42 12.58 220.66 Project sanctioned.

Bids invited with bid due date 27.08.2020
13 Two laning with paved shoulders from Km 491/000 to Km 525/200 of NH-26 (Saluru to Gajapatinagram Section). 32.03 221.40 Project sanctioned. Bids are under evaluation for award of work.
14 Two laning with paved shoulders from Bowdara to Vizianageram Section of NH 516E 26.94 159.51 Project sanctioned. Bids finalised. LOA under issue.
15 Two laning with paved shoulders of Paderu to Gundiguda to Araku Section of NH 516E 49.37 571.77 Project sanctioned. Bids are under evaluation for award of work.
16 Improvement of 36 Nos of stretches on State Roads under CRIF Scheme 613.52 741.54 14 Nos of works awarded and agreement concluded & 22 Nos of works recently started
  Sub Total 771 2435  
  Total 878 7585  

