Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 16 NH projects in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

(A) Projects through NHAI

1 4-laning of Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool Section of NH 40 188.75 2075 Project completed on 28.07.2019

2 4-laning of Vijayawada – Machilipatnam Section of NH-65including Benz Circle Flyover on NH 16 64.611 1470 Project completed on 13.11.2019

3 4-laning of Nalagampalli to AP/Karnataka Border Section of NH 4 47.687 1100 Project completed on 31.07.2019

4 6-laning of Ranasthalam–Anandapuram section of NH-16 47.00 1470 Project substantially completed.

Sub Total 348 6115

(B) Projects through R&B

5 Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Eepurpalem- Ongole Section from km195+00 to 254+500 of NH-214A(NH216) to two lane with paved shoulders. 57.87 574.19 Project completed on 28.07.2019

6 Rehabilitation and Upgradation of new NH-544DD (Old SH-30) from design Chainage Km 0.000 to 56.000 (Ex. Km 0.460 to Ex. Km 58.344) of Ananthapuramu–Kalyandurg section to two lane with paved shoulders. 56.00 294.12 Project completed on 17.10.2019

7 Rehabilitation and Upgradation of NH67 from km 424.650 to 487.693 of Gooty- Tadipatri section to two lane with paved shoulders 63.013 378.24 Project completed on 19.01.2020

8 Construction of 4-Lane ROB and its approaches in lien of existing level crossing No.18A/SPL class @ Km 7.800 of NH 18. 1.34 66.08 Project completed on 31.08.2019

9 Four laning of 5.122 km of NH9( New NH 65) from km 269.900( Design ch0.0 ) to km 275/622( Design Ch 5.122) i.e, connecting NH9(1.40km) with NH5(3.60km) including 6 lane elevated KanakadurgaFlyover fromBhavanipuram to KanakaghudhammaVardhi Junction in Vijayawada City limits 5.3 501.00 Likely to be completed by 31.08. 2020

10 Construction of 4-Lane ROB and its approaches in lien of existing level crossing No.23/SPL class @ Km 3.600 of NH 18 1.125 78.59 Recently completed

Sub Total 185 1892

Total 533 8007