Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 16 NH projects in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1411 kms worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. The event will be presided by the Chief Minister Shri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the presence of Union MoSs Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Shri G Kishan Reddy, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.
Projects for Inauguration
|Sr.
No.
|Name of the Project
|Length
(Km)
|Sanctioned Cost
(Rs in Cr)
|Status
|(A)
|Projects through NHAI
|1
|4-laning of Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool Section of NH 40
|188.75
|2075
|Project completed on 28.07.2019
|2
|4-laning of Vijayawada – Machilipatnam Section of NH-65including Benz Circle Flyover on NH 16
|64.611
|1470
|Project completed on 13.11.2019
|3
|4-laning of Nalagampalli to AP/Karnataka Border Section of NH 4
|47.687
|1100
|Project completed on 31.07.2019
|4
|6-laning of Ranasthalam–Anandapuram section of NH-16
|47.00
|1470
|Project substantially completed.
|Sub Total
|348
|6115
|(B)
|Projects through R&B
|5
|Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Eepurpalem- Ongole Section from km195+00 to 254+500 of NH-214A(NH216) to two lane with paved shoulders.
|57.87
|574.19
|Project completed on 28.07.2019
|6
|Rehabilitation and Upgradation of new NH-544DD (Old SH-30) from design Chainage Km 0.000 to 56.000 (Ex. Km 0.460 to Ex. Km 58.344) of Ananthapuramu–Kalyandurg section to two lane with paved shoulders.
|56.00
|294.12
|Project completed on 17.10.2019
|7
|Rehabilitation and Upgradation of NH67 from km 424.650 to 487.693 of Gooty- Tadipatri section to two lane with paved shoulders
|63.013
|378.24
|Project completed on 19.01.2020
|8
|Construction of 4-Lane ROB and its approaches in lien of existing level crossing No.18A/SPL class @ Km 7.800 of NH 18.
|1.34
|66.08
|Project completed on 31.08.2019
|9
|Four laning of 5.122 km of NH9( New NH 65) from km 269.900( Design ch0.0 ) to km 275/622( Design Ch 5.122) i.e, connecting NH9(1.40km) with NH5(3.60km) including 6 lane elevated KanakadurgaFlyoverfromBhavanipuram to KanakaghudhammaVardhi Junction in Vijayawada City limits
|5.3
|501.00
|Likely to be completed by 31.08. 2020
|10
|Construction of 4-Lane ROB and its approaches in lien of existing level crossing No.23/SPL class @ Km 3.600 of NH 18
|1.125
|78.59
|Recently completed
|Sub Total
|185
|1892
|Total
|533
|8007
|Grand Total
|1411
|15592
Projects for Foundation Laying
|Sr.
No.
|Name of the Project
|Length
(Km)
|Sanctioned Cost
(Rs in Cr)
|Status
|(A)
|Projects through NHAI
|1
|6-lane bypass from Km 0.000 (ChinnaAvutupalli) to Km 30.000 (Gollapudi) as a part of Vijayawada Bypass Section of NH-16 (Pkg-III)
|30.00
|1225
|Project awarded and agreement signed. Appointed Date being fixed.
|2
|6-lane bypass from Km 30.000 (Gollapudi) to Km 47.880 (Chinnakakani) including Major Bridge across river Krishna as a part of Vijayawada Bypass Section of NH-16 (Pkg-IV)
|17.88
|1600
|Project awarded and agreement signed. Appointed Date being fixed.
|3
|6 laning of Renigunta- Naidupeta section of NH-71
|57.05
|2225
|Project sanctioned. Bids finalised. LOA under issue.
|4
|Construction of 3-lane flyover from Jyothi Mahal Junction to Ramesh Hospital Junction on the west side of the Median Between Main Carriageway and Service Road on NH-16 crossing Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction & Ramesh Hospital Junction.
|2.47
|100
|Project sanctioned. Bids received and under evaluation.
|Sub Total
|107
|5150
|(B)
|Projects through R&B Department
|5
|Construction of 2-Lane ROB and subway in lieu of LC no. 88 at Railway km 136/5-6 between Kurbalakota & Madanapalli Section on Dharmavaram – Pakala Section at km 56/100 of NH-340
|1.40
|36.24
|Work recently started
|6
|Construction of 2L RoB in lieu of LC no. 104 E-SPL at Km. 97/06-07 between Cherukuwada and Undi Station of Gudivada – Bhimavaram Section at Km. 170/400 of NH 165
|1.35
|90.99
|Project sanctioned and awarded. Appointed Date being fixed.
|7
|Construction of 4L RoB in lieu of LC no. 93 at Km. 84/4-5 between Akiveedu – Pallevada Station on Gudivada – Dharmavaram Section at Km. 183.700 of NH 165
|1.68
|87.74
|Project sanctioned and awarded. Appointed Date being fixed.
|8
|Construction of Bypass to Salur town from Km 486/831 to Km 491/420 of Raipur – Vishakhapatnam section of NH-26 on EPC mode
|5.92
|70.81
|Project sanctioned and awarded. Appointed Date being fixed.
|9
|Rehabilitation and Strengthening of NH 516 D from Km 0.000 to 20.000 Devarapalli – Jeelugumilli road on NH 516D
|20.00
|95.51
|Work recently started
|10
|Rehabilitation and upgradation from two to four lane from Km 0 to 5/4 of Anantapur-Guntur road of NH 544D
|5.40
|96.63
|Work recently started
|11
|Construction of 4-Lane Fly-Over at Km 742/600 at Muthukur Road Junction) in Nellore District of NH 67
|0.81
|41.88
|LOA issued on 16-06-2020. Appointed date being fixed
|12
|Construction of two lane with paved shoulder Kadari bypass from km 0/0 to 11/078 and km 0/0 to 1/500 of NH 42
|12.58
|220.66
|Project sanctioned.
Bids invited with bid due date 27.08.2020
|13
|Two laning with paved shoulders from Km 491/000 to Km 525/200 of NH-26 (Saluru to Gajapatinagram Section).
|32.03
|221.40
|Project sanctioned. Bids are under evaluation for award of work.
|14
|Two laning with paved shoulders from Bowdara to Vizianageram Section of NH 516E
|26.94
|159.51
|Project sanctioned. Bids finalised. LOA under issue.
|15
|Two laning with paved shoulders of Paderu to Gundiguda to Araku Section of NH 516E
|49.37
|571.77
|Project sanctioned. Bids are under evaluation for award of work.
|16
|Improvement of 36 Nos of stretches on State Roads under CRIF Scheme
|613.52
|741.54
|14 Nos of works awarded and agreement concluded & 22 Nos of works recently started
|Sub Total
|771
|2435
|Total
|878
|7585