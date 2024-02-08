Gadkari Reveals 40 District Headquarters Yet to Connect with National Highways

During a parliamentary session on Thursday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, disclosed that despite substantial progress, 40 out of 766 district headquarters in India still lack connectivity with National Highways (NHs). In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari highlighted that Telangana leads with six districts awaiting NH connectivity within a 10-kilometer radius, followed by Madhya Pradesh with five and Rajasthan with four.

Gadkari further elaborated on the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, stating that the average pace of highway construction over the past five years (2018-19 to 2022-23) has surged to about 30 kilometers per day. This marks a significant improvement compared to the average of approximately 13 kilometers per day recorded during the preceding five-year period from 2009-10 to 2013-14.

The revelation underscores the ongoing challenges in ensuring comprehensive road connectivity across India, particularly in remote and underserved regions. The absence of NH connectivity in these district headquarters can hinder economic development and access to essential services for residents.

As the government intensifies efforts to bridge this gap, stakeholders anticipate accelerated infrastructure development initiatives to enhance connectivity and promote inclusive growth nationwide. Gadkari’s statement reflects the government’s commitment to addressing infrastructural deficiencies and fostering sustainable development across the country.