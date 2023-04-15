G20 Parliamentarians Visit KISS Campus

Bhubaneswar: Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej will be performing live at Y20 Consultations at KIIT DU on April 14. The Y20 consultations, being held under the aegis of G20, are being attended by over 20 Parliamentarians from home and abroad, ambassadors, educationists and corporate leaders.

On the eve of the Y20 Consultations, the Parliamentarians visited the KIIS campus along with the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta and were visibly excited to see 30,000 students in the sprawling campus getting access to education and boarding for free. Hailing the discipline of the students, the MPs from the G20 countries said the students are the future of the world.

Former US Congressman Robert Pittenger said he was overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown by the students.

“I can tell you the most special people I have met, each of you is just as special. You are special in gods eyes and Dr Samanta’s eyes. You have a great opportunity to make it big in life,” he said.

Member of Parliament from Ukraine Yulia Klymenko presented a book containing the history of her country and its rich cultural heritage to the KISS library. She wished peace and love for humanity.

The KIIT campus has been decked up for the prestigious Y20 event that will see close to 10,000 students from the G20 group of nations converge at the sprawling venues. The students as well as the dignitaries will meet students of KISS which offers education and boarding to the tribal students free of cost.