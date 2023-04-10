G20 Jan Bhagidari celebrated in Women’s College, Sambalpur,Odisha

Sambalpur: The Presidency of G20 has emerged as the poignant moment of humanity ,democracy hope and peace.In order to celebrate this moment of pride G20 Jan Bhagidari programme was organised by IIM Sambalpur in association with Women’s College Sambalpur.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Rajsree Baral, Principal followed by speeches by Prof R.K.Padhi, Prof Arun Mishra and Dr Sujit Kumar Pruseth, Faculty members of IIM Sambalpur.The central themes were various aspects of G20 &India ; Future of work , Start Up initiatives etc. A Q&A was organised in which students participated enthusiastically. The celebration of India’s moment of pride being the president of G20 was attended by all faculties and more than 1000 students. Prof U C Dash proprosed the vote of thanks. Over the week Women’s College Sambalpur will organise series of programmes.