G20 Development Working Group representatives discuss accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals

Mumbai : Representatives of the Development Working Group of the G20 discussed accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals in Mumbai on Tuesday. The meeting began with a video message by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Discussions included proposed high-level principles, the immediate development impact of current disruptions in food, energy and financial markets. Also focused on India’s priorities related to accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals, lifestyle for environment and data for development. The Development Working Group meeting focused on improving the resilience of least development countries and small island developing states, the role of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks, and coordination with the G20 finance track for an effective solution.

The delegates who came to Mumbai for the Development Working Group meeting were enthralled by the display of culture, tradition and heritage of Maharashtra. After the cultural events held on Tuesday, many delegates acknowledged that Mumbai has added to the excitement of G20 India. The cultural program of the evening was one of the major attractions of the Mumbai meeting. The delegates were welcomed by Dhol-Tasha and traditional Maharashtrian dance troupe at Girgaum Chowpatty. During this, many delegates could not stop themselves and were seen dancing with these folk artistes.

Later, at the cultural venue, the G20 guests were accorded a traditional welcome by wearing Marathi turbans. Later the representatives of Gateway of India witnessed the performance of Puneri Dhol. During this, some delegates were seen trying their hands on the drum