G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate two exhibitions ‘Katha Kranthi Veeron Ki’ and ‘Monuments of Victory & Valour’ tomorrow

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav – a 75-week long celebration on 12th March this year in the run up to 75th anniversary of India’s Independence . It was the beginning of a unique mode of celebration, with an opportunity for every Indian to play an active part. The Prime Minister also wished that the events of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav be not just about the last 75 years of Independence, but a moment to develop a common vision for the next 25 years. He also encouraged stories of valour about our lesser known heroes who have protected India’s civilizational heritage over the last 750 years be shared and honoured.

As a part of these celebrations, the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will be inaugurating two exhibitions on the occasion of Independence Day celebration tomorrow . At the Lalit Kala Akademi , Sh G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate Katha Kranthi Veeron Ki, an exhibition of revolutionaries with a dedicated exhibition on Alluri Seetharamaraju and exhibits of paintings of Shaheedi Diwas, Champaran Satyagraha and Jallianwala Bagh. This is in line with the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav which also aims at celebrating unsung and lesser known heroes in our struggle against British Colonialism. This will also include a camp with the awardees of National Exhibition of Art on the topic AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

This will be followed by inauguration of a photo exhibition of Monuments of Victory & Valour by the National Monuments Authority (NMA). The Prime Minister has often stressed that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav is not just about the 75 years of independence but who forged our civilizational ethos for thousands of years and vowed to protect our civilization heritage over the past 750 years of invasions and colonization. Accordingly, the Exhibition will contain photos of resistance and valour across millennia. This will include photos of the Kakaitya Kala Thoranam at Warangal, the fort of Jhansi Laxmi Bhai that symbolises her valour against the British in the war of independence in 1857 and the Vijaya Stambh in Chittorgarh that commemorates the victory over the sultanates led by Mahmud Khilji.

Event Details

Event Location / Venue Time an exhibition of revolutionaries with a dedicated exhibition on Alluri Seetharamarajualong with exhibits of paintings ofShaheediDiwas, Champaran Satyagraha and JallianwalaBagh Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah road, New Delhi 15th August 2021, 11:00 A.M Photo Exhibition on Monuments of Victory & Valour and viewing of the photographs displayed National Monuments Authority (NMA), 24, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Lane, new Delhi 15th August 2021, 11:45 A.M