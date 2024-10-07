G. Kishan Reddy Visits Western Coalfields Limited to Review WCL Performance

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, today visited the headquarters of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in Nagpur to review the company’s performance. He was accompanied by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. The review meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Smt. Rupinder Brar, Chairman of Coal India Limited, Shri P.M. Prasad and senior officials from WCL and the local administration.

During the meeting, Shri G. Kishan Reddy reviewed WCL’s coal production, productivity, dispatch efficiency, and addressed issues concerning Project Affected People (PAPs). A detailed presentation was made, covering key metrics of coal production, dispatch, and Overburden Removal (OBR) for the first and second quarters of current financial year. Further, it was assured that WCL will meet its annual production targets by the end of the financial year.

In his address, Shri G. Kishan Reddy emphasized the need for all CIL subsidiaries to achieve their annual targets to meet the nation’s coal requirements. Minister said that both enhancing existing mining operations and launching new projects are vital to making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) in the coal sector. Furthermore, he assured full support from the Ministry of Coal in driving these efforts forward, including assistance with land acquisition, environmental and forest clearances, and the adoption of modern technologies.

After the review meeting, Shri G. Kishan Reddy honoured sanitation workers for their exceptional contribution to the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024.’ Minister also extended financial assistance to daughter of late Shri Nunhare, a former sanitation worker, to support her education and family needs.

Prior to the review meeting, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy planted a sapling as part of the Ministry of Coal’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. Minister visited the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) at the WCL headquarters, an innovative AI-enabled facility for mine surveillance. During this visit, he also launched WCL’s Coal SHAcTE Dal, a specialized team of armed security personnel equipped with modern tools and technology to respond swiftly to emergencies, including intrusion and unauthorized access in coal mines.

Minister also inaugurated the NaCCER (National Center For Coal And Energy Research) and launched WCL’s CSR flagship project, ‘Tarash 2.0’. This initiative will provide coaching to 40 students for IIT-JEE and NEET exams, along with accommodation, meals, books, and a monthly stipend of ₹1,000. Shri G. Kishan Reddy also honored four students from the Tarash 2.0 program who achieved over 90% in their 10th-grade exams.

This visit underscores the government’s focus on energy security, technological advancement, and community welfare. The launch of NaCCER and ‘Tarash 2.0’ marks a new era in innovation, education, and progress for a self-reliant coal sector & strengthen R&D in coal and enhance operational efficiency, contributing to a sustainable energy future.