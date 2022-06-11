G Kishan Reddy to review preparations being made for commemoration of the yearlong 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the revolutionary freedom fighter, Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi :Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy will be in Bhimavaram on 12th June 2022, to review the preparations being made for the commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter, Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju. The National Implementation Committee (NIC) under the leadership of the Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Shri Amit Shah has approved the commemoration of this event in a manner that is befitting the contributions of the great freedom fighter.

In the day long-trip, the Union Minister will visit the Alluri Dhyana Mandir, at Mogallu, the Alluri Sitarama Raju Commemoration Monument Site and will also interact with social leaders, and community leaders of West and East Godavari to involve them in the yearlong celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju.

Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju is an Indian revolutionary actively involved in the Indian Freedom Struggle. Born 4th July 1897, he is revered across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka as “Manyam Veerudu” or the “Hero of Jungle” and is a household name in these states.

Along with the 125th birth anniversary, the Government of India will also be commemorating the 100th year of the popular Rampa freedom struggle which was also led by Sitarama Raju from August 1922 to May 1924 and compelled the British to spend a large amount of resources to defeat the rebellion.