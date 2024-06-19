G. Kishan Reddy to launch 10th round of Commercial Coal Mines Auction for 60 Coal Blocks on 21st June

In a significant move to enhance domestic coal production and ensure energy security for the nation, the Ministry of Coal is set to launch the next tranche of coal block auctions. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy will launch the 10th round of Commercial Coal Mining auctions on 21st June, 2024 in Hyderabad. Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Shri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Secretary, Ministry of Coal Shri Amrit Lal Meena will be present on the occasion.

This initiative is poised to foster transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability within the coal sector. The upcoming auction round includes 60 coal blocks, encompassing a diverse range of coking and non-coking coal mines. Strategically located across different States/Regions, these blocks will support regional economic development and employment generation.

The launch of this auction tranche represents a pivotal moment in the mission to achieve self-reliance in the coal sector. By opening up more blocks for transparent and competitive bidding, the GOI is unlocking India’s vast coal reserves to drive economic growth and energy security. The Govt is committed to sustainable mining practices that balance economic development with environmental stewardship.

The forthcoming 10th round of Commercial Coal mining auctions, in the wake of previous successful auctions signifies the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to propel the sector forward. A total of 60 coal mines will be offered in the upcoming round. Among these, 24 coal mines are Fully Explored, while 36 are Partially Explored.

Additionally, 5 coal mines are being offered under the 2nd Attempt of round 9 of Commercial Coal. Of these, 4 are Fully Explored, and 1 is partially explored. Also, 2 coal mines are being offered under the 2nd Attempt of round 8. Of these, 1 is Fully Explored, and 1 is partially explored.

State-wise snapshot of mines being offered is as under:

State Total Mines Type of Coal Exploration Status Coking Non-Coking Lignite Fully Explored Partially Explored Bihar 3 0 3 0 2 1 Chhattisgarh 15 0 15 0 6 9 Jharkhand 6 0 6 0 2 4 Madhya Pradesh 15 2 13 0 3 12 Maharashtra 1 0 1 0 0 1 Odisha 16 0 16 0 7 9 Telangana 1 0 1 0 1 0 West Bengal 3 0 3 0 3 0 Total 60 2 58 0 24 36

There are no restrictions on the sale or utilization of coal. Notably, eligibility criteria have been eliminated, removing any technical or financial barriers for participation. Also, a strategic shift from the notified price to the National Coal Index ensures transparency and fairness, establishing a market-driven pricing mechanism. The amendment of mineral laws has been instrumental in unlocking the coal sector, providing an equitable playing field for both public and private sector players and allowing auctions for various purposes, including own consumption and sale.

For ease of doing business, the Ministry of Coal has conceptualized a Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) portal to create a platform to obtain various clearances for the early operationalization of coal mines, ultimately resulting in the augmentation of coal production in the country through a single gateway. These reforms serve as pillars of progress and resilience in the coal sector.

Furthermore, the upcoming commercial coal mine auction holds the potential to propel economic growth, generate employment opportunities, strengthen energy security, and contribute to sustainable development. The Ministry remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for growth and innovation in the energy sector.

Detailed information regarding the mines, auction terms, timelines, etc. can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform. The auction will be conducted online through a transparent process, based on the Percentage Revenue Share model.