G. Kishan Reddy to Inaugurate Rooftop Solar Power Plant at GSI Training Institute, Hyderabad

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate Rooftop Solar Power System at Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Bandlaguda-Nagole, Hyderabad tomorrow. Minister will inaugurate the plant by ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Shri G Kishan Reddy will also lead the official Switch-on ceremony of the solar power plant, which will be a hands-on moment when the plant is activated. Minister, along with other dignitaries will also plant saplings in the GSITI campus, symbolizing the institute’s commitment to environmental sustainability and green initiatives. Minister will also conduct a site visit to the Solar Power Plant.

Notable dignitaries including Member of Parliament, Malkajgiri Shri Eatala Rajender; Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Shri Musharraf Ali Faruqui; Additional Director General, Geological Survey of India (Southern Region), Shri S.D. Patbhaje and other senior officers of GSI will be present on the occasion.

About Rooftop Solar Power Plant

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana launched by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on 15th February, 2024, marks a significant step towards making India a global leader in renewable energy, while also bringing the benefits of clean, affordable power to every corner of our country. Under this Yojana, rooftop solar panels will be installed across government offices and homes throughout India, enabling us to tap into our abundant solar resources while reducing our reliance on non-renewable energy sources. The government has set an ambitious target that all government offices across India will be fully powered by solar energy. This mandate of 100% Solarization is not just a commitment to reducing carbon emissions, but a declaration of our intent to lead by example in the fight against climate change. Every government building, from the smallest local office to the largest national institutions, will be equipped with state-of-the-art rooftop solar panels, setting a new standard for energy efficiency in public administration.

This project directly contributes to the nation’s commitment to combat climate change. By reducing our dependence on non-renewable energy, we are helping to limit global warming and protect our planet for future generations. Solar energy is not just environmentally sustainable but also economically beneficial. Projects like these create job opportunities in the renewable energy sector, from manufacturing and installation to maintenance. Furthermore, as this solar Power Plant helps reduce operational costs for GSITI, it will allow the institute to allocate more resources towards research, training, and development, ultimately benefiting the students, faculty, and the scientific community. This installation should serve as a beacon of inspiration for other institutions across the country. Installation of this rooftop solar Power Plant at GSITI, Hyderabad, is more than just a technological advancement. It symbolizes the nation’s unwavering commitment to the future – one where clean energy, sustainability, and responsible growth go hand in hand.

A total of 300 panels are installed at GSI Training Institute.

The specifications of the Solar Panels are:

Nature of Panel: Bifacial Panels

Each panel height: 7.5 Ft Width: 3.75 Ft

Rated Power: indicates the continuous power a solar panel can produce over time in standard test conditions. (550 watt peak (WP)).

Per day power generation: 500 to 700 units.