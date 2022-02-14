G Kishan Reddy to inaugurate first-ever Global Summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’, in Hyderabad tomorrow

New Delhi : The Ministry of Culture, Government of India is organising a first of its kind, 2-Day Global Summit in Hyderabad on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’, on 15-16 February 2022. The Summit will be inaugurated by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), Govt. of India Shri G. Kishan Reddy. Participants from countries such as India, Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom will be a part of the summit that will be held online over two days and participation is open to the public. Approximately 2,300 people have already registered to attend the event.

The summit is being organized under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the flagship program to mark 75th anniversary of India’s independence and celebrate the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Global Summit will bring together leading luminaries, domain experts and practitioners in the field of museum development and management from India and around the world to discuss best practices and strategies. Over 25 museologists and museum professionals will delve into reimagined priorities and practices for Museums. An outcome of this knowledge sharing will include creation of a blueprint for development of new museums, nurture a renewal framework, and reinvigorate existing museums in India.

Speaking about the Summit, Shri G. Kishan Reddy said, “India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilization. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage. India’s 1000+ museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations.”

The Union Minister added,“Over the last 7 years there has been a renewed focus to construct new museums with engaging exhibits and content, leveraging modern technologies such as digital, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. We have also invested significantly in upgrading existing museums so that they continue to be relevant to the new generation”,

The online summit will encompass four broad themes: Architecture and Functional Needs; Management; Collections (including Curation & Conservation practices); and, Education and Audience Engagement.

Sign up here for participation: https://www.reimaginingmuseumsinindia.com/