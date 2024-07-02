G Kishan Reddy Launches NIRMAN Portal

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy launched a portal “Noble Initiative for Rewarding Mains Aspirants of National Civil Services Examination (NIRMAN)” in New Delhi today. In alignment with the vision “Mission Karmayogi” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is a unique CSR scheme by Coal India Limited for meritorious youth of its operating districts who have qualified the Preliminary round of UPSC examination (for Civil Services & Forest Service) in 2024. Secretary, Ministry of Coal Shri Amrit Lal Meena, other senior officers of the Coal Ministry and CMDs of Coal Companies were present on the occasion.

The scheme is aimed towards providing support of Rs 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh) to the Preliminary examination qualified candidates with annual family income less than 8 lakhs and belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, female or third gender; who are permanent residents of any of the 39 operational districts of CIL.

The entire application process is through a dedicated portal for ensuring full transparency and seamless screening of the applications, thus fulfilling the dream of Digital India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ministry of Coal’s CPSE ,Coal India Limited, a Maharatna Company which is not only the backbone of energy security of the country but also plays a significant role of a Socially Responsible Corporate to foster education in Coal Bearing Areas.

To achieve the goal of “Viksit Bharat” by “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas”, Coal India Limited(CIL) and its subsidiaries have also undertaken various initiatives helping deserving and underprivileged students from coal bearing areas to secure admissions into nationally reputed professional institutes.