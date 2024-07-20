G. Kishan Reddy Launches Mineral Exploration Hackathon and National DMF Portal in Hyderabad

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy today launched Mineral Exploration Hackathon focused on Innovative Mineral Hunt Techniques in Hyderabad. The programme was graced by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha. Dignitaries from Ministry of Mines, State Government Officials, representatives from Government Organizations and industry representatives were also present.

This Hackathon aims to promote use of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for geophysical data, integration of multiple mineral exploration data sets such as baseline data, available exploration data, etc, to identify new Mineral targets, particularly for deep seated/concealed ore bodies.

During the event, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy, released publication on “Glimpse of Geology and Mineral Resources, Telangana” and “Minerals in Telengana- Spotlights”. These publications are focused on the geological set up of the State of Telangana, along with the mineral potential of the State.

Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy also handed over certificates to 08 Preferred Bidders of the second and third tranche of the e-auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks. Details of the blocks successfully auctioned under Tranche II and Tranche III are as below:

Tranche II vide NIT dated 29 February 2024 S. No. Block Name State District ML/ CL Preferred Bidder 1. Golighat Graphite and Vanadium Block Madhya Pradesh Betul ML Shanti GD Ispat and Power Pvt. Ltd. 2. Gollarahatti-Mallenahalli Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block Karnataka Hassan CL Vedanta limited 3. Bahera- Goriara Graphite and Basemetal Block Madhya Pradesh Sidhi CL Vinmir Resources Pvt. Ltd. 4. Khattali Chhoti Graphite Block Madhya Pradesh Alirajpur CL Coal India Limited

Tranche III vide NIT dated 14 March 2024 S. No. Block Name State District ML/ CL Preferred Bidder 1. Pipradih-Bhurwa Glauconite Block Bihar Rohtas CL Rungta Sons Private Limited 2. Kurchha Glauconite Block Uttar Pradesh Sonbhadra CL Shobha Minerals 3. Chutia-Nauhatta Glauconite Block Bihar Rohtas CL Rungta Sons Private Limited 4. Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block Bihar Gaya CL Vedanta Limited

During the event, Shri G. Kishan Reddy also launched the National District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Portal. This portal is a centralized platform to gather the information on the District Mineral Foundations across the country. The aim for launching this portal is to facilitate the access to the DMF data and track the developments and utilizations thereunder. This portal provides details of 645 DMFs in the country with enhanced transparency, featuring centralized visibility of activities, project oversight, and dynamic analytics, as well as a repository of best practices for effective implementation.

The event was followed by a Roadshow regarding the Tranche IV of the e-auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks, commenced vide NIT dated 24th June 2024. The purpose of this roadshow is to increase industry engagement and to make the potential bidders familiarize with the e-auction process being conducted by Ministry of Mines. The roadshow featured detailed presentations regarding the particulars of e-auction process by Transaction Advisor SBI Capital Markets Ltd., guidelines for usage of e-auction platform by e-auction portal provider MSTC, and the technical details of the 21 critical & strategic mineral blocks by Technical Advisor Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd.