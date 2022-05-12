G. Kishan Reddy called on the IFS officers to leverage their global presence to help build brand “North East India as Paradise Unexplored and a Land of Unlimited Opportunities”

New Delhi :The Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy addressed the ‘Round Table of Indian Foreign Service officers’, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Invest India. The conference witnessed several dignitaries from the Union government, diplomats, senior officers and investors from different segments. The Minister spoke on the increasing opportunities for investors in the North East Region due to a positive growth-oriented environment established in the region. He also highlighted how improvement in the security situation, better connectivity and unparalleled political will central government’s focus on the region, has ushered in an era of development and growth.

The Minister said that the recent Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – NE Festival, celebrated from 28th April to 4 May, helped initiate dialogue on many critical issues and proved to be of immense significance for the policy makers and general public alike. He further added that throughout the discussions, two aspects were found to be fundamental for strengthening the region – the need for greater Public Private Partnership and tapping into inherent potential of the region such as Tourism, organic farming, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, textiles, handicrafts, IT sector,BPO and services industry, were found to be common across.

He also remarked that there is considerable demand for NE products and interest of foreign investors in NER but there is lack of awareness and a lot of misconceptions exist.

He called on all the IFS officers to leverage their global presence to spread the word and help build brand “North East India as Paradise Unexplored and a Land of Unlimited Opportunities”. He also urged them to become ambassadors of the huge cultural capital and tourism potential of the North East Region.

The minister also emphasised the fact that the IFS officers must catalyse the global investment community and industry to turn towards North East India.

He said that with collective efforts, India can make the most of the Amrit Kaal, unleash the power of North East and establish it as the growth engine of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Invest India, the event was held as part of the Mid-Career Training program for senior IFS officers. The interactive session covered investment promotion and other initiatives of the government towards building brand India.