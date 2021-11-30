G. Kishan Reddy : Actual Expenditure in North Eastern Region by non-exempted Central Government Ministries and Departments was Rs. 2,65,766.67 crore for the period 2014-15 to 2020-21

New Delhi : To ensure a quantum jump in resource flows to the North Eastern Region and to fill the backlog and gaps in basic minimum services and infrastructure, Central Ministries and Departments, unless specifically exempted, set apart 10% of their Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for Central Sector (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) for the North Eastern Region (NER). As per information available in the Budget documents, for the period 2014-15 to 2020-21, Actual Expenditure in North Eastern Region by non-exempted Central Government Ministries and Departments was Rs. 2,65,766.67 crore. The details of the Budget Estimate (BE), Revised Estimate (RE), and Actual Expenditure during 2014-15 to 2021-22 under 10% GBS for NER are given in the table below.

Table 1: BE, RE and Actual Expenditure under 10% GBS ( Rs. in crore)) Year Budget Estimate Revised Estimate Actual Expenditure Actual Expenditure as % of RE 2014-15 36,107.56 27,359.17 24,819.18 90.72 2015-16 29,087.93 29,669.22 28,673.73 96.64 2016-17 29,124.79 32,180.08 29,367.9 91.26 2017-18 43,244.64 40,971.69 39,753.44 97.03 2018-19 47,994.88 47,087.95 46,054.80 97.81 2019-20 59,369.90 53,374.19 48,533.80 90.93 2020-21 60,112.11 51,270.90 48,563.82 94.72 2021-22 68,020.24 – 25,737.07* 37.84 Total** 3,05,041.81 2,81,913.20 2,65,766.67 – Source: Statement 11/23 of Union Budget, various years Note: Actual Expenditure figures are provisional and subject to vetting by Ministry of Finance. *up to 30.9.2021, as reported by 53 out of 54 Non-exempted Ministries/Departments ** Till 2020-21

The above table shows that there is a gap between Actual Expenditure and funds available at BE and RE stage. The steps being taken to ensure proper utilization of allocated funds within the prescribed time-limit include quarterly review meetings at the level of Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region(MDoNER) with 54 non-exempted Ministries and Departments, Inter-Ministerial meetings to review progress from time to time, review meetings by Ministries and Departments themselves, payment through Public Financial Management System(PFMS).

This information was given by The Minister for Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply.